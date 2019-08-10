Breaking News
Translate

BBNaija 2019: Tacha’s fears

On 6:18 pmIn Entertainmentby

By Ayo Onikoyi

Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has built a reputation for herself as one to watch for the big score in the ‘Pepper Dem’ house of BBNaija 2019. She has proven to be stoic, indomitable, resilient and sometimes overbearing and not without some touches of vulnerability as a desirable and alluring girl. But behind this can-do facade is a girl quietly cracking up inside.

•Tacha

Recently, when Biggie asked how she was feeling, Tacha gave a hint of what is eating her up silently.

“I’m sad about facing possible eviction for the third time in a row and it’s beginning to bother me,” she said.

BBNaija (S4): Jeff evicted from ‘Pepper Dem’ house(Opens in a new browser tab)

The Port Harcourt girl had been up for eviction on two occasions. And she was actually evicted the last time but it turned out it was a fake eviction ploy of Biggie to throw the house into confusion and introduced more twist into the show.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.