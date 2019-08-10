BBNaija 2019: Tacha’s fears

By Ayo Onikoyi

Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has built a reputation for herself as one to watch for the big score in the ‘Pepper Dem’ house of BBNaija 2019. She has proven to be stoic, indomitable, resilient and sometimes overbearing and not without some touches of vulnerability as a desirable and alluring girl. But behind this can-do facade is a girl quietly cracking up inside.

Recently, when Biggie asked how she was feeling, Tacha gave a hint of what is eating her up silently.

“I’m sad about facing possible eviction for the third time in a row and it’s beginning to bother me,” she said.

The Port Harcourt girl had been up for eviction on two occasions. And she was actually evicted the last time but it turned out it was a fake eviction ploy of Biggie to throw the house into confusion and introduced more twist into the show.