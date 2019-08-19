Bayelsa: Why I’ll not support any gov aspirant outside Restoration Caucus— Dickson

Ahead of the Bayelsa State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship primaries, Governor Seriake Dickson has insisted that he will not support any candidate outside the Restoration Group of the party.

The governor also disclosed that the leadership of the Restoration Caucus would decide on an aspirant to support in the primaries before the September 3, 2019 election.

The governor in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, while inaugurating the Restoration Governorship Primary Election Committee at Government House, Yenagoa, yesterday, said supporting any aspirant of the PDP outside the Restoration Group was one heavy moral burden that he was not prepared to carry.

He stressed that his upbringing and values, which places emphasis on the reward for the sacrifice of loyalty and steadfastness would not allow him to turn his back on those who stood by him throughout his years as leader of the party.

The governor dismissed those accusing him of refusal to support some aspirants, insisting that it was his right to decide who to back in the forthcoming gubernatorial primaries of the PDP in Bayelsa State.

Dickson also urged the members of the party to ignore the rumor masterminded by some political interest that the newly elected party chairmen and councillors were not qualified to be delegates in the election.

He said, “There are people who fought to stop our chairmen and councilors from participating in the last election and they failed. The propaganda out there is that our elected chairmen and councilors are not going to participate as delegates in the election.

“Let me make it clear that no one by the rule of this party will prevent elected council officials from voting as delegates. No one will stop them from entering the venue to vote for a candidate of their choice.”

Vanguard