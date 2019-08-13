Bayelsa guber: PDP chairman’s alleged endorsement of Dickson’s candidate sparks row

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA—SOME governorship aspirants on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Bayelsa State, have expressed anger over the purported decision by the state party chairman, Mr Cleopas Moses, to openly endorse the candidate preferred by the state governor, Mr Seriake Dickson.

The aggrieved governorship aspirants claimed that the state party chairman, in a speech he allegedly delivered at a meeting with the state party executives, the newly elected local government chairmen and the state governor, had said his vote and that of the elected chairmen were for any candidate endorsed by the state governor.

While some of the governorship aspirants claimed that though the party chairman had the right to support any aspirant of his choice, he, however, should not be seen openly endorsing a particular aspirant within the party ahead of the primaries.

A group within the state PDP, known as Integrity Group, and led by Mr Tony Ile, alleged that intelligence report through a recorded tape received by concerned party members showed that state party chairman in a speech endorsed the governor’s choice of aspirant instead of being neutral in a primary election where the candidate is yet to emerge, Ile said: “This is against the rules of the party where a state chairman is expected to be neutral and not to have been seen to take side with a particular aspirant as against the over 20 of them whom have purchased the PDP gubernatorial forms of the party.”

“Their actions are an aberration and should be condemned by all well meaning members of the party who have the interest of the party at heart.”

