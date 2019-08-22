Bayelsa guber: John-Jonah favoured as Dickson’s successor

As the race for the Bayelsa State Government House hots up, a public affairs commentator cum political analyst, Inno Paul has solicited support for the candidacy of the state Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (retd) in the forthcoming Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship primaries slated for September 3, 2019.

Paul, who wants the deputy governor to succeed his boss, Governor Seriake Dickson, submitted that the state needed a man of competence, character and diligence to continue or consolidate on the achievements and prevailing peace in the state enthroned by Dickson.

He said the coming governorship election presents, for the first time in the history of the state, the opportunity to truly consolidate and build on the gains of Governor Dickson’s eight-year administration.

The analyst disclosed that the aspirant had released what could aptly be described as “a winning manifesto’’, positing that the building block of any striving democracy was a ‘People-Centered Manifesto.”

Paul also argued that choosing John-Jonah to fly the PDP’s flag in the coming election would brighten the party’s chances of retaining the state, saying that the people were more inclined to continuity for the good of all Bayelsans.

He said the manifesto, christened “Service and Continuity,” proposes John-Jonah’s aspiration as the best option for the oil-rich state at this time.

According to him, it was worthy to note that by all standards, in the almost eight years of the Dickson-Jonah administration, enduring legacies have been laid for the state in all the critical sectors.

He said: ‘’To further consolidate on this foundation, political observers maintain that Dickson should pass the baton of leadership to his Deputy, who he frequently describes as a dependable ally and key player in the Restoration Team that has brought a new lease of life for Bayelsans. This indeed is in line with the adage “needless to change a winning team.

“This scenario has now placed before Bayelsans the herculean task of making the choice to move forward together through consolidation, or degrading the well-established developmental foundation of the last eight years, and thereby stunting the state’s progress so far.

‘’Laying out his own pedigree and what qualifies him to step into Dickson’s shoes, John-Jonah says “I have a track record of impeccable dedication, service, and strong leadership capacity from my service in the Nigerian Navy.

“I have in the course of my 36 years of service in the Nigerian Navy managed billions of naira of public funds, with an unblemished record and with no scandal.

“Before my role as Deputy Governor, I was already a seasoned administrator resulting from various offices I occupied in the Nigerian Navy.”

