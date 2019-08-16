Bayelsa gov primaries: Some PDP aspirants becoming panicky as D-day draws closer — Group

Some aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Bayelsa State have become panicky as the September 3, 2019 primaries of the party draws closer.

Association of Concerned Bayelsa Professionals, ACBP, led by Chief Jasper Timiebi, said in a statement, yesterday, that the aspirants have devised a plot to cause premeditated violence and instability in Bayelsa with the intent to arm-twist the national leadership of PDP to move the primaries to Abuja or the neighbouring Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Timiebi said security intelligence at the disposal of the group revealed that the aspirants were deploying their men to plant bombs, engage in sporadic shootings, to create a non-existent threat of violence to actualise their plot to move the primaries outside Bayelsa contrary to the stipulations of the law.

He said ACBP, a body of professionals across the eight local government areas of the state, was concerned about the increasing desperation of some of the candidates to unleash mayhem and killings in Bayelsa just to achieve a satanic plot.

He stressed that the aspirants behind the evil plot against Bayelsa and her people were worried about the influence of Governor Henry Dickson, who had led the Restoration Team of the PDP for almost eight years since 2012.

Timiebi recalled that the said aspirants instigated and indeed sponsored litigations to frustrate the decision of the PDP led the government to conduct the last local government elections without success.

According to him, when the state government vacated all the cases numbering five that were instituted against the conduct of the polls in Abuja, Yenagoa and other cities, the aspirants decided to opt for a second option to frustrate the participation of the elected council officials in the primaries.

He insisted that ACBP, which monitored the election in the state observed that it went well with its outcome asserting the massive influence of the governor in the state.

Timiebi said that the Campaign Organisation of the one contestants wrote a petition to the National Chairman of the PDP, in which he claimed that there were threats to the peaceful conduct of the gubernatorial primaries in Bayelsa.

According to him, the petition kicked against the inclusion of the elected chairmen and councillors as delegates in the primaries as provided for in the PDP constitution.

He said that the petition addressed to the PDP National Chairman copied all members of the National Working Committee, the Chairman and Secretary of the party’s Board of Trustees.

Timiebi said that ACBP was motivated by a strong urge to ensure that the search for the next governor o Bayelsa State was not tainted by underhand tactics and evil machinations by desperate politicians who would stop at nothing to foist themselves on the state.

