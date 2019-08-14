Bayelsa Gov Primaries: PDP Youths warn Dickson, state chairman

By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of the Bayelsa state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship primaries slated for September 3, the South-South youths chapter of the party yesterday cautioned the state governor, Seriake Dickson and the state Chairman, Mr Cleopas Moses, not to factionalize the party.

It would be recalled that the state chairman, Moses had allegedly endorsed the candidate preferred by Governor Dickson, a development that has elicited disquiet amongst the pack of aspirants.

The youths, under the aegis of PDP South-South Youth Vanguard, in a statement by its Chairman, James Efe Akpofure said the recent utterances by Moses and the alleged video of Governor Dickson now trending where he purportedly endorse an unnamed candidate could the state the governorship if not handled well.

The group said: “If they know that they have anointed candidate, why did they allow other aspirants to pick forms that cost about N21 million?

“It is not fair for the governor and the state chairman to give people hope, only for them to dash it when it matters most.”

The group warned that the action of Dickson and Moses may birth new political realities that would be difficult to reverse in the future.

“The governor should allow all the aspirants to go into the field and fight it out and the best will emerge.

“We can still recall that during PDP National Convention in Port Harcourt, some of the governors were rooting for Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwa, but he lost.

“The governor should note that the best aspirant, whom the people love will emerge when all of them are allowed to fight it out in the primary,” it added.