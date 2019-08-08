By Charles Agwam

Bauchi – Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) for Bauchi Senatorial district in the general elections, Faruk Mustapha has expressed optimism in Nigeria’s judicial system after alleging that Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa, the senator representing the district ‘stole’ his mandate.

Addressing newsmen in Bauchi yesterday, Mustapha said he has presented a total number of 745 exhibits before the Tribunal against the victory of Senator Bulkachuwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mustapha said his party, NNPP has filed a petition before the Tribunal challenging the victory of Sen. Bulkachuwa as senator for Bauchi North senatorial district.

According to him, the exhibits comprised mainly result sheets from polling units and wards across the 7 local government areas of Bauchi North senatorial district.

His words, “I have confidence in the judiciary, most especially, under the leadership of Justice Tanko Muhammad. I also believe that the Tribunal that is handling my case have men and women of integrity, whom I absolutely have confidence in. I believe they will do justice to the case.

“I believe that God is the giver and taker of power. Insha Allah, I will win my case against Bulkachuwa. People have said that he is well-positioned and connected in society, but I know that God is the ultimate, who decides who gets what.”

