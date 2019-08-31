By Charles Agwam

Bauchi – Following Vanguard’s investigative report of how a youth, Labiru Ibrahim was crippled through torture by the Divisional Police Officer of Ningi division, Muhammed Yusuf, at Ningi local government area of Bauchi State, the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi Command Habu Sani has invited the victim for an “interview”.

In a signed letter made available to Vanguard, the Deputy Commissioner of Police Admin, Aliyu Alhaji, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police invited the victim for interview on Tuesday, 3rd September.

“With reference to your letter PIDI/ADM/HQ.37/VOL.02/2019 dated 27 August, 2019, you are invited to interview the Commissioner of Police with your client, through the Deputy Commissioner of Police Admin on Tuesday, 3rd September, 2019,” the letter reads.

Earlier, the victim had attended a previous meeting with the Commissioner of Police where he was asked to name a compensation price to be paid by the Police.

After deliberating with a human rights organization, Prison Inmates Development Initiative (PIDI – Nigeria) which has been acting on his behalf, the victim filed for N2 million compensation.

