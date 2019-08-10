Bauchi APC urges Buhari not to intervene in Bauchi Assembly crisis

By Charles Agwam

Bauchi – Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of “All Progressive Congress Assembly Aspirants Forum” in Bauchi State has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari not to interfere in the ongoing Bauchi Assembly leadership crisis.

In a communiqué issued to newsmen by the Chairman of the forum, Mohammed Aliyu at the end of a weekend meeting in Bauchi, the forum urged that the President should rather advise the 17 aggrieved lawmakers to come back and reunite with members for the success of the party.

The forum stated that the people of the State were happy when they heard that the crisis in the Bauchi State House of Assembly was resolved, only to resurface again after the 17 lawmakers renounced the oath they took at their inauguration.

The Forum alleged that former governor, Muhammed Abubakar was planning to install the former Speaker, Kawuwa Damina to work against the present administration of Bala Mohammed.

“We want to draw the attention of Mr President that the people of Bauchi State are no longer comfortable with the APC antics, and this may lead to the defeat of the party in subsequent elections if necessary measures are not taken towards restructuring the party.

“APC lost in Bauchi State because of lack of internal democracy, lack of developmental projects by the immediate governor during his four year tenure, and infighting with APC founding members in the State, such as former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and other members of the National Assembly.

