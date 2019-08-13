Barcelona goalkeeper Neto sidelined after wrist surgery

Neto

Barcelona’s back-up goalkeeper Neto will be sidelined for 6-8 weeks after he underwent surgery Tuesday on his injured wrist, the club said.

Neto, who suffered the injury in training while on a US tour, will therefore miss Barca’s opening La Liga game away to Athletic Bilbao on Friday.

“Doctor Xavier Mir successfully carried out surgery this morning on a fractured scaphoid bone on the left hand of first team player Neto. The down time will be around six to eight weeks,” a club statement read.

Neto joined Barcelona this summer from Valencia, with fellow goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen leaving Camp Nou and going the other way.

Coach Ernesto Valverde is already likely to be without Lionel Messi against Bilbao. Messi missed the friendly win over Napoli on Saturday after sustaining a calf tear in training last week.

@vanguardngrnews

Vanguard