Bank robbery in Ondo, female bank official killed

On 8:00 pm

By Dayo Johnson

Akure – NO fewer than six dare devil armed robbers raided a commercial bank in lju- ltaogbolu in Akure North council area of Ondo state killing a female bank official while two security guards sustained injuries.

•The shattered door of the bank

Sources identified the deceased bank official as Kemi.

The armed robbers reportedly arrived the bank at about 2pm in two vehicles and carted away an unspecified amount of money.

They reportedly abandoned the vehicles after police detectives arrived the scene.
