Ogoni Killings – MEMBER representing Onyigbo Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Promise Nwankwo, has reported three residents killed by hoodlums who attacked Azuogwu, Omarihu and Obete communities in Oyigbo local government area Monday morning.

This happened as Lahteh Loolo, Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, LGA, whose home was among properties burnt in another Ogoniland bandits invasion on Sunday, disclosed that the death toll over recent attacks has risen to twelve in the locality.

Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers Command, Nnamdi Omoni, said he hasn’t learnt of the Oyigbo incident at the time of filing this report, commute sources alleged that the Divisional Police Office at Afam Division saw the corpses of those killed with several properties also destroyed in the ordeal.

The lawmaker, Nwankwo said, “They (hoodlums) invaded and attacked people in these communities. Three persons have lost their lives. Currently, Oyigbo local government has about two police establishments, the Area Command and the Afam Police Station.

“From Afam Police Station to Umagbai and Obete, the distant is too far for effective policing of the area. We need another police station. There was already established a police station in Umagbai in 1965. We don’t really know what happened, they moved out of that location at a point. They should bring back the station.”

Ejike Dike, youth leader in the locality said residents of the affected communities, “Have taken refuge in town halls out of fear. Nobody goes to their homes, businesses, no farming, nobody going anywhere because of the insecurity since early morning.”

On the situation is Khana, Lahteh said, the “Between Tuesday last week and yesterday (Sunday), about 12 people have died. Khana I a very wide local government area, but the police are working round the clock to ensure peace. Residents should remain calm.”

