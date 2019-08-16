Awaziem joins Omeruo at Leganes

The Premier League transfer window may be over, but other leagues like La Liga, Ligue 1 and Italian Serie A are still in the business of conducting transfers, and Nigerian players are not left out.

One notable transfer involving a Super Eagles player this week was that of Kenneth Omeruo who left Chelsea to sign for Leganes permanently on a five-year deal. And now, another Nigerian star, Chidozie Awaziem could follow him to the club after reports claim he is set to join the club from Portuguese side, FC Porto.

The Nigerian international spent last season at Turkish side Rizespor on loan but looks set to complete a permanent move to Leganes now.

Also, Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon is set to join Nantes on a five-year deal after passing a medical with the club. The 24-year-old played for Spanish side Levante last season, but he is expected to join the growing list of Nigerians playing in the Ligue 1.