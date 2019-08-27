Attacking Buhari in Japan‘ll portray Igbo as terrorists –  Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth

By Nwafor Sunday

A group known as Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Tuesday asked those planning to attack President Muhammadu Buhari in Japan to have a re-think, noting that Ndigbo would be seen as a terrorists group if they go ahead with their planned attack.

Mazi Okechukwu isiguzoro, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, made the appeal in a statement he sent to Vanguard.

Recall that the leader of the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had charged his members residing in Japan to humiliate and arrest Buhari.

But reacting on his statement, Isiguzoro said, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide is calling on Igbo planning violent Protest in Japan to arrest of President Muhammadu Buhari to put off such senseless plot as it endangers the lives and properties of Igbo living in 19 Northern States.

“Apart from the risk of being jailed or deported from Japan, anything else that happens to Buhari will certainly put Igbo in danger.

“Most of those sponsoring the planned attack to humiliate Buhari, do not have any investment in Nigeria particularly the South East.

“Igbo are wiser than yesterday, many IPOB leaders including Nnamdi Kanu, do not have investment in the South East or Biafra land.

“Many of them are yet to build house in the South East. Many of the people staging the protest should remember that they’re the breadwinners of their families in Nigeria.

“We should vigorously defend our land while building bridges across the Niger. We are Praying for IPOB leaders to repent and stop jeopardizing the peaceful atmosphere we have experienced in the South East since the War ended in 1970.

“Attacking President Muhammadu Buhari in Japan is not an achievement, but will portray Igbo before the international community as terrorists that we can never be.

“Irrespective of that, Igbo are facing political and economic difficulties in Nigeria, coupled with the uprising of insecurity challenges emanating from herdsmen.

“We should not worsen the situation by introducing violent Protest, it will affect Igbo in the north.”

Vanguard