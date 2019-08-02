By Peter Okutu

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Ebonyi State Chapter yesterday stated that it was prepared to stage a protest against the lawmaker representing Afikpo South West constituency, Honourable Nkemka Onuma for hitting the belly of the Nigerian Tribune Correspondent, Mrs. Grace Egbo who is pregnant.

The incident also led to the attack on other other journalists at the State House of Assembly.

In a statement issued in Abakaliki by NAWOJ, the state Chairman of the group, Mrs. Fortunate Ozo described the action of the Lawmaker as calous and crude.

“NAWOJ described as callous and dehumanizing, the harassment and injury inflicted on some journalists, especially, a pregnant female journalist, a member of NAWOJ in Ebonyi while discharging her constitutional duty during the screening of commissioner nominees at the Ebonyi State House of Assembly by a lawmaker, Hon. Ikemka Onuma and his thugs from Afikpo South local government area of the state on Tuesday July 30th.

“Although NAWOJ is yet to get full details of the incident, it is ridiculous and unspeakable for a lawmaker to behave in a manner not expected of him. For lawmaker who is an integral part of government to mobilize his thugs to attack innocent journalists is condemanble and despicable.

“Consequently the attack on journalists especially the pregnant women is totally unacceptable.

“The Association, therefore, calls on relevant government authorities to bring the perpetrators of such inhuman and dastard act to book to serve as a deterrent to others. Failure to do this will lead to massive protest by women journalists in Ebonyi State.”

Vanguard