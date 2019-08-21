Attack on Ekweremadu is a clear case of misplaced aggression – Igwesi

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – FORMER member of Federal House of Representatives Hon U.S.A Igwesi, has condemned the attack on former deputy senate President, Dr. IKE Ekweremadu by members of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, at Nuremberg, describing it as unwarranted, barbaric and despicable.

Chief Igwesi who made this condemnation during a chat with newsmen also described the incident as a clear case of misplaced aggression.

He recalled that Sen. Ekweremadu in his previous political outbursts had stood firmly behind any issue that would advance the cause of Ndigbo.

“The attack on Ekweremadu is a clear case of misplaces aggression, its unwarranted, barbaric and despicable. I am insisting that a man who has been in the forefront of re-engineering the course of Igbo people in recent time should not be rewarded with such unruly and condemnable attack”, He said.

He however called for caution in approaching the matter and appealed to Igbos both at home and in diaspora to always navigate the part of honour, dignity and resourcefulness while inter facing with the rest of the world, arguing that those attributes and values were the hallmark of an average Igbo man.

He assured Ndigbo that the leaders of South East geo-political zone will continue to engage the Nigerian nation on how best to answer the numerous Igbo questions without the use of violence and separate utterances, observing that attacking Igbo leaders within and outside Nigeria by Ndigbo themselves will amount to voyage of self-destruction and double tragedy.

He tasked them to be their brother’s keeper and work towards restoring the dignity and political progress of the people of South East which he said was elusive.

He observed that whatever was the grouse of those people should be properly channeled to the appropriate authority who have the capacity to deal with them and not to turn back and stab themselves.

While calling on the Federal Government, FG, to take positive steps towards ameliorating the spate of crimes and banditry in the South East geo-political zone which has assumed a worrisome and dangerous proportion, urged FG to restructure the country.

“There is a crack in the foundation of Nigeria which according to him has created a serious imbalance against the Igbos and urged Federal Government to take urgent steps to correct the said imbalance through restructuring of the country”, He said.

Vanguard