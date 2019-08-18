Attack Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia Anambra states govs, IPOB tells members

The Indigenous People of Biafra has called on all its member across the globe to attack Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia and Anambra state governors if they are seen.

Mr Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesperson, said the South-East governors and some Igbo leaders had been marked for attack if they are seen in any of the 100 countries IPOB members reside.

He said “Today (Saturday), the Nuremberg IPOB family in Germany, in keeping with the long-standing directive from our leader to hound all instigators of the Operation Python Dance, is glad to report that Ike Ekweremadu was confronted and duly hounded out of a so-called New Yam Festival event in Germany.

“Despite repeated warnings to the organisers of this jamboree that Enugu, Ebonyi and other parts of ‘Biafraland’ is under siege by the Fulani caliphate and their collaborators within, they went ahead to invite a known traitor, co-conspirator and one of those who worked with Igbo governors to proscribe and tag IPOB a terror organisation while they never raised any voice against the murderous Fulani herdsmen.

IPOB’s attack on Ekweremadu shamefully pathetic – FG

“This should serve as a warning to Nnia Nwodo, Dave Umahi, Okezie Ikpeazu, Willie Obiano and others that any day we find them in a public event abroad, they will be humiliated. IPOB is strategically located in over 100 countries around the world. Anywhere we find them, they will be dealt with.”

Vanguard