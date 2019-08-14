Abdullahi Babalele, son-in-law of Atiku Abubakar, was today arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly laundering $140,000 in the build up to the 2019 general election.

Uyiekpen Osagie-Giwa, Atiku’s lawyer, was also arraigned for allegedly laundering $2 million in connection with the elections.



The duo were arraigned before the federal high court in Lagos, on Wednesday.

Osagie and Babalele were arrested after they honoured an invitation of the anti-graft agency in Lagos on Thursday.

The EFCC had said Osagie made a payment of $2 million without going through any financial institution.

The anti-graft agency said the amount exceeded what is authorised by law.

Osita Chidoka, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, had accused the EFCC of frustrating Osagie and Babalele by inviting them shortly before the August 12 and August 13 public holidays for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Chidoka had asked why the agency invited them and asked him to wait till after the holidays.

“A Govt Agency arrests you for laundering your money, grants bail, seizes your passport and ask you to report regularly,” Chidoka had written on Facebook.

“Decides to charge you to court. Invites you on a Friday, aware Mon & Tues are holidays, detains you to wait for Wednesday. Why the wickedness? Why dehumanize?”

Vanguard