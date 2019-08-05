By Charles Agwam

Bauchi – A group of Bauchi lawyers under the aegis of Bauchi Assembly of Youths Political Actors (BAYOPA) has called on the leadership of National Assembly to obey the interim court injunction of Bauchi State High Court.

Speaking to newsmen at the weekend, the Central Coordinator of the group, Hashimu Pali questioned the position of the Senate on the crisis that led to the emergence of 2 Speakers, saying that it breeched the law since the case was already before a court of law.

Pali urged the Senate and the House of Representatives to dialogue with the members of the Bauchi House of Assembly with the intention of resolving the crisis once and for all.

“In the first place, the inauguration that brought about the emergence of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly is valid in law because with 13 members present at the Chamber that day, a quorum was formed. And there can’t be 2 Speakers because while the legitimate group held their inauguration with the Mace inside the Assembly Complex, the other group held theirs outside the Complex without the Mace.

“We urge the Senate not to concur with the House of Representatives in threatening to take over the Assembly, more so now that the misunderstanding between House members have been settled and the rest of them have now been inaugurated. In any event, the National Assembly should obey court order and not exceed their powers,” he said.

The group further called on the governor and the House of Assembly to work together to ensure that their constituencies feel the impact of dividends of democracy.

Vanguard reported that the case before Bauchi High Court was scheduled to be heard on October 3.

