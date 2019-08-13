Arton Capital in collaboration with Cersei Partners has entered into partnership with Porsche Nigeria to bring the Global Citizen Series to Nigeria.

The Global Citizen Series aims at assisting Wealthy Africans gain unlimited access and mobility across the world. The event holding in Nigeria will be the third edition on the African continent with others holding in Kigali, Rwanda and Nairobi, Kenya.

According to Mr. Habila Malgwi, Arton Capital’s Regional Director, Africa, the partnership with Porsche is a welcome initiative and aims to create more awareness about global citizenship across the country starting with Lagos on the 12th of September 2019. The event is intended to take place at the Porsche center in Lagos, Nigeria.

Mr. Malgwi reiterated on the company’s efforts in assisting nations and individuals achieve their goals both humanly and economically saying, “Africa has always been our place of interest and it is important for you to know that we enjoy doing business in Africa As we see it as an important region for our industry.

“The Global Citizen series will help solve so many unanswered questions in the mind of many investors/individuals as we will be bringing a world-class advisory service right to their door steps where they will have an opportunity of meeting one on one with me and my colleagues to discuss and find a solution to their mobility challenges. It is important that people know the whole process, and this is what we intend to do. Once an individual’s mobility challenge is solved, every other thing falls in place.”

The Citizenship by investment Giant has been a major driver in adding a positive impact and value to African families and business by providing lasting solutions to their mobility issues. Mr. Malgwi stated that the concept of global citizenship has increased in recent time, as more and more wealthy families and business individuals have recognized the need of obtaining a second residency and passport.

Once concluded in Nigeria, the series will move to Angola in November.

VANGUARD