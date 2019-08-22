By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Nigerian Army said on Thursday that its troops prosecuting the war against Boko Haram have succeeded in frustrating the terrorist bid to overrun its bases in Gubio and Magumeri communities in Borno state, killing score of the terrorists in the encounter.

A statement by Col Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, noted that no single casualty was recorded on the part of the gallant officers and soldiers of the Army who thwarted the terrorist plot.

He said, “The attention of the Nigerian Army in the Theatre of Operation Lafiya Dole has been drawn to reports on various media platforms indicating an attack on Gubio and Magumeri communities in Borno State at about 17.35hrs (5.35pm) of Wednesday the 21st of August, 2019.

“To avoid further misinformation that could create unnecessary tension, the Theatre Command wishes to state that the attack was targeted at Nigerian Army troops deployed in the areas to enable the terrorists to gain access shops in the market in the towns to loot food items and other logistics.

“The attack was however repelled by the troops.

“Consequently, due to the fierce exchange of fire, the terrorists were forced to withdraw in disarray from the town resulting to damages on buildings and property along their route of withdrawal.

“There were no casualty on the security force (troops) and no loss or damage to own equipment as wrongly insinuated on social media.

“However, a vigilante sadly lost his life in a crossfire. Also, some civilians in the area reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries.

“Peace has so far been restored in the communities with residents going about their lawful businesses.

“The Nigerian Army once again call on all well-meaning members of the public to collaborate with the military and other security agencies in the area of sharing of information and suspicious movement of criminals in their communities to proactively deal with criminal activities.”

