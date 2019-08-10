…To try Soldier according to military statutes

Authorities of the 82 division, Nigerian Army have arrested a soldier attached to Forward Operations Base, Ohanze, for the killing of one Mr Chimaobi Nwaogwu at Umuokereke Ngwa Community of Abia state.

Recall that the killing of Mr. Nwaogwu led to a violent protest by Motorcycle transporters (Okada Riders) and other sympathizers who claimed that he was killed by soldiers for refusing to part with bribe money.

However, an investigation conducted, following the directive of the General Officer Commanding 82 division, Major General Maikobi has discovered that a soldier shot the bullet that killed Mr. Nwaogwu.

This is contained in a statement by Col Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, titled, ‘Update Report on the Shooting incident that led to the death of Mr Chimaobi Nwaogwu at Umuokereke Ngwa Community of Abia state’.

It said, “Reference to our earlier press release on the incident that led to the shooting of an innocent citizen Mr Chimaobi Nwaogu of Umuokereke-Ngwa, in Obingwa LGA Abia State. Headquarters 82 Division Nigerian Army wishes to inform the general public that :

“Further investigation on the incident revealed that Lance Corporal Ajayi Johnson one of the soldiers deployed at Forward Operations Base, Ohanze for security duty absconded his duty location to an unknown destination and was reported to have been involved in a scuffle that led to the shooting and killing of the Okada rider Mr Chimaobi on Wednesday 7 August 2019.

“The soldier was casually dressed in camouflage T-shirt which led to the initial suspected identity of the culprit as a cultist.

“The soldier has since been arrested and detained. Disciplinary procedure is in progress.

“He will be tried according to extant military law and if found culpable will be dismissed and handed over to the Civil Police for prosecution.

“The Nigerian Army deeply regrets this unfortunate incident and pray for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

” We also pray that the almighty God will strengthen his family, loved ones and the entire Abians for this irreparable loss.”

VANGUARD