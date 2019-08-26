Breaking News
Arik Air resumes flight to Asaba, increases frequency on Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt routes

The management of Arik Air says it will commence flight services to Asaba Airport in Delta from Aug. 29.

Mr Adebanji Ola, Arik Communications Manager, made this known on Monday in Lagos.

Ola said that the airline would be operating daily flights from the Murtala Muhammed Airport Domestic Terminal 1, Ikeja, Lagos to Asaba Airport.

According to him, the outbound flight will depart Lagos at 1:00p.m, while the inbound flight departs Asaba at 2:30p.m.

Ola said the Arik Air’s resumption of services to Asaba airport was at the behest of passengers from Delta and Anambra who have been yearnings for return of the airline to the route.

He said that Arik Air in 2018 suspended services to Asaba due to operational reasons.

According to him, the Lagos-Asaba route will be serviced by a Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft.

“Arik Air is introducing new services on the Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt routes to cater for needs of the travelling public.

“On the Lagos-Abuja route, Arik Air has introduced two additional flights which will depart Lagos at 9:00a.m and 1:00p.m daily.

“For the Abuja-Lagos sector, two additional flights have also been introduced to operate daily at 11:00a.m and 6:25p.m,” Ola said in a statement.

The spokesman said that additional frequency had also been introduced on the Lagos-Port Harcourt route with the outbound flight departing Lagos daily at 9:00a.m and the inbound flight departing Port Harcourt daily at 11:00a.m.

He said that passengers flying Abuja and Port Harcourt have an additional flight which operates at 3:00p.m daily out of Abuja and at 4:40p.m daily out of Port Harcourt.

The Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air, Captain Roy Ilegbodu said: “We have decided to reopen the Asaba route following restructuring of our routes.

“Our aim is to increase our flight frequencies and return to some routes we abandoned over the last few years. (NAN)

