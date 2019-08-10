The Chief Missioner of Nasrul Lahi-l faith Society (NASFAT), Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, has advised Nigerians to focus on God and pray for their leaders to depend on God’s direction.

Onike in a telephone interview with Newsmen on Saturday urged Nigerians to put their trust firmly in God to give their leaders the grace to lead aright.

He urged Nigerians to use the opportunity of Arafat Day to seek God’s intervention on the current challenges facing the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Arafat Day is an Islamic holiday that falls on the 9th day of Dhu al-Hijjah of the lunar Islamic Calendar.

It is the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage; the day after is the first day of the major Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha.

It is also called the Day of Repentance and Acceptance of Supplications.

Reports say that Saturday coincides with the Islamic calendar of 9th of Dhu al-Hijjah, a unique day in the life of every Muslim, whether on hajj or not.

Onike urged Muslims to remember the significance of Arafat Day – forgiveness.

“Sheikh Ibrahim Hindy says, according to some scholars and ascetics, ‘Of the greatest of sins is for one to attend Arafah and then think that Allah has not forgiven him’.”

Reports have it that about 2.5 million Muslims will perform the 2019 Hajj; 700,000 are residents of Saudi, while 1,843,961 pilgrims arrived from other countries.

The pilgrims, who are of various races, cultures, languages and social statuses, will assemble at a place near Makka, called Arafat, according to the Saudi Hajj Ministry.

