Appointment of 27-year-old man as commissioner in Oyo excites NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has commended the Governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, for appointing 27-year-old Seun Fakorede as commissioner.
Seyi Makinde
Mr Adeyemi Azeez, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the association, gave the commendation in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday.
Azeez said that the appointment of Fakorede as the Commissioner for Youths and Sports was a demonstration of the governor’s readiness to nurture young people in the state.
The statement quoted the association as saying that Fakorede, a civil engineering graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife was one of the “best comrades” in the institution before he left.
”Fakorede is certainly one of the youngest members of a State Executive Council in the country. We are optimistic that he will make us proud.
“We want other state governors to engage the youths more; that is the only way to prepare them for even tougher tasks,” the statement said.
Azeez also thanked the governors of Anambra, Willie Obiano; Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal and Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for trusting youths with sensitive positions, and advised those appointed to justify that confidence.

