APC (UK) advises ministers to put Nigeria first in service

The United Kingdom chapter of the All progressives Congress (APC) has advised the ministers to put the country and the people first in the discharge of their duties.

Mr Ade Omole, leader of the chapter, gave the advice in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that probity and accountability remained the sure way through which the ministers could help the APC-led administration to achieve the promises of the “Next Level’’.

Omole congratulated the ministers and expressed satisfaction over the composition of the cabinet, saying that they were round pegs in round holes.

“President Muhammadu buhari has assembled men and women of integrity who are all capable of delivering the promises of the Next Level,’’ he said.

He thanked Nigerians for renewing the mandate of the APC in the last presidential election by re-electing Buhari, saying that their trust in the party was not misplaced.

According to him, the APC-led government will surprise Nigerians as they journey ahead by implementing people-oriented policies and delivering good democracy dividends.

Also read:

He stressed that the APC-led government was aware that what Nigerians needed at this point in time was good governance, probity, accountability and selfless leaders.

Omole, therefore, advised the ministers to see their appointments as a call to service over other endeavours, adding that they should ensure accountability and openness in their dealings.

He expressed the optimism that going by the calibre of people who were sworn in by the president, it was certain that “Nigeria had stepped on the pedestal of growth.

“In my view, the new ministers have the capacity to look at the cards ahead and deal with situations as they arise in the interest of the country and the people’’.

He urged the new ministers to consolidate on the achievements recorded in various sectors of the economy in the first term of the Buhari-led administration.

Similarly, Mr Jacob Ogunseye, spokesperson of the chapter, called on opposition political parties to join hands with the APC and the Buhari-led Federal Government in building the country.

Reports have it that out of the 43 newly inaugurated ministers, 13 former ministers in Buhari’s first term in office made the list while 18 former ministers were not re-appointed.

Vanguard