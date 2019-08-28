Breaking News
Translate

APC NWC approves Irukera for Kogi governorship primary

On 10:09 pmIn Newsby

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved, Mr Babatunde Irukera, a Kogi governorship aspirant, to contest the party’s governorship primary.

APC ,EDO
APC logo

The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja on Wednesday, said Irukera successfully met the conditions provided by the Party’s guidelines for the nomination as candidates within the time granted to clarify his claims.

However, the screening committee headed by Sen. Hope Uzodinma, had on Aug. 26, released its report, disqualifying Irukera for not meeting requirements.

Primary: APC NWC approves 9 Kogi governorship aspirants(Opens in a new browser tab)

Some members of APC on the auspice of Kogi Mandate Group, on Wednesday had expressed concern over the disqualification of a Kogi governorship aspirant, Mr Babatunde Irukera.

The National Coordinator,  Kogi Mandate Group, Mr Amos Alfa, said that the group was at the APC National Secretariat to protest against disqualification of Irukera.

According to him, the NWC of the party should do justice to ensure that Irukera feature in the primary.

“Justice should be done and ensure that this party doesn’t lose Kogi to a wrong hand,” Alfa said.(NAN)

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.