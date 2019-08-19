APC chieftain calls for ban on food importation

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Mr. Kingsley Wali, has called for the total ban of food importation into Nigeria, saying the country has the capacity to feed its population.

Wali made the call on Monday at a news conference in Port Harcourt against the backdrop of the recent Federal Government’s directive to the CBN to restrict foreign exchange to importers of food items.

Wali said that Nigeria has large arable lands and good weather as well as huge population that can feed itself.

Wali, who is the Chairman of Good Governance Advocacy Group, Unity House Foundation (UHF), said: “In my thinking, the decision of government to stop subsidising food imports is long overdue.

“Like I always say, leadership is about taking very hard decisions that will, in the long run, benefit the greater number.

“At some point in our recent history, banning rice importation was unthinkable, but today, we know better.

“Therefore, government should move from food import subsidy to total ban of many on the food items on import list. We have the size, capacity, numbers and arable land and good weather to feed ourselves.

“Any community that cannot feed itself cannot stand up to be counted in a meeting of nations. Food security is same as national security. Any country that cannot feed itself is not safe.’’ (NAN)

