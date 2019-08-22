APC Chieftain blasts Gov. Obaseki for shunning reception for Edo’s new Minister

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC in Edo State, Mr John Mayaki has berated the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki over what he described as the governor’s “pettiness, immaturity, and promotion of divisiveness in the State which has already stalled development and caused several intractable problems”.

This, according to him, was on display again following the Governor’s “deliberate snubbing of the appointment of his in-law, fellow party-man and one of Edo’s illustrious sons, Prince Clem Agba, as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria even as members of the opposition party united to praise the development and congratulate the Honorable Minister”.

He argued that nearly 24 hours after the appointments of Prince Clem Agba and Dr. Osagie Ehanire were announced by President Muhammadu Buhari, there exists no official confirmation or statement from the Edo State Government. “In the same vein, the Governor, who was in Abuja, and spotted at a reception held to celebrate the appointment of another Minister however snubbed that of Prince Clem Agba and turned a completely blind eye’, he added.

Mayaki in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja criticized this and deemed it another manifestation of Godwin Obaseki’s bitterness.

“That the Governor of a state cannot rise above petty politics to, at the very minimum, congratulate a fellow Edo man and party-man over his appointment into the Cabinet of the President is an unusual development in Edo State politics where internal ruckus are often shelved for comradeship at the national stage.

“This is even all the more bizarre considering that the said man happens to be an in-law of the Governor, yet he scorned the reception held to mark his appointment.

“It should be recalled that when the nomination of Prince Clem Agba was announced, Godwin Obaseki tried to shamefully take credit for it by instructing his propagandists to spread the falsehood that he recommended the nomination of Agba due to familial ties. One must now ask Obaseki why he has completely snubbed his eventual confirmation and assignment of portfolio despite whipping familial sentiments at the start to curry favor.

“What becomes immediately clear to all is that this man is a desperate politician and immature leader who considers everyone as mere props for his Machiavellian attempt to hoodwink the public and get undeserved praises.

“Obaseki must explain to Edo people why he cannot be a leader of all and why, at the state and national level, he continues to bring shame and embarrassment to Edo state with his immaturity, bitterness and anti-party activities,” he said

Prince Clem Agba was yesterday announced as the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, while Dr. Osagie Ehanire was assigned to head the Health Ministry.

Vanguard