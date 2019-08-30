APC adopts direct method as primary holds tomorrow

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—THE National Working Committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has shifted its governorship primary election in Bayelsa State from Thursday, August 29 to Saturday, August 31.

This came as the party hierarchy announced its decision to adopt the direct method of primary election, saying its decision was informed by the request of the State chapter of the party and majority of party stakeholders in the state.

It was contained in a terse message issued in Abuja by APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu.

The statement reads: “NWC has shifted the date for the Bayelsa governorship primary from Thursday, August 29 to Saturday, August 31, 2019.

“The party has also adopted the direct mode of primary in line with the written request of the Bayelsa State chapter and majority of the stakeholders.

“This is in compliance with the decision of the APC National Executive Committee NEC, which grants state chapters and majority of party leaders in a state the right to decide on the mode of primary they wish to adopt.”

Vanguard