Another woman strangled in Port Harcourt hotel

By Egufe Yafugborhi

LESS than a month after a lady was suspiciously killed by an unknown sex partner in a Port Harcourt hotel, another woman identified as Jenifer Nwokocha has suffered the same fate in another hotel located in the government resevered area of the state.

The body of Jenifer, from Umuekenyike, Obirikom in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers was discovered yesterday by hotel workers with white clothe round her neck. A relative told Saturday Vanguard on condition of anonymity that the victim, in her mid 20s, was also a staff of the hotel where she was found dead.

The source said, “The victim was working in that hotel but I don’t know her job there. Her late father was a former Agip Oil Company Staff, but after he died, Jenifer has been having disagreements with her step mother who refused her a share of her father’s severance money, leaving her struggling to fend for herself.”

A hotel staff source narrated that, “The body was discovered Thursday morning after the hotel room service knocked the door severally but there wasn’t any response.

“The room service alerted management who used a spare key to open the door, only to find the woman dead inside with a piece of white cloth around her neck and her partner was no where to be found.”

Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers Command Nnamdi Omoni confirmed the incident saying, “Investigation had commenced into the incident, some persons have been picked, they are helping the police to arrest the culprits.”

