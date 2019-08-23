By Daud Olatunji

A faction loyal to immediate-past governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun has kicked against the alleged forceful takeover of the All Progressives Congress Secretariat at Iyana Mortuary, Abeokuta by loyalists of a former governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba on Friday.

The Chairman of Amosun’s faction, Chief Derin Adebiyi raised the alarm while speaking with newsmen in his residence in Abeokuta that his members and staff of the Secretariat have been ejected by members of the caretaker committee.

Adebiyi claimed that the other faction has carted away some vital documents after they allegedly destroyed some properties of the party. He said ” the governor’s band of marauders arrived the secretariat in a war-like manner and ready for a showdown. “They were accompanied by a detachment of fierce-looking mobile police officers. “They damaged all the properties at the secretariat and illegally broke into offices and carted away vital party documents. Some of the destroyed materials were dumped at the back of the kiosks beside the party secretariat. They drove out members of the staff of the Secretariat and locked up the place.

“We wish to state that the action of the Invaders and illegal occupiers is condemnable and contravenes the extant party laws and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria” .

Earlier, the Osoba faction had announced that it had taken over the party Secretariat from Amosun’s loyalists.

The faction said this in a statement issued on Friday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin. The statement read, “The Ogun State chairman of All Progressive Congress, Chief Yemi Sanusi this Friday took possession of the party’s secretariat at Iyana-Mortuary in Abeokuta “Addressing newsmen after inspecting the facilities, Chief Sanusi explained that the party members were at the Secretariat to assess its condition as the party is set to start work immediately “While expressing displeasure over the present condition of the secretariat, the chairman assured that the party will give the secretariat a befitting facelift, in preparation for the forthcoming local government elections. “While fielding questions from newsmen, the party factional chairman in the state, emphasized that the visit was in order as the party is expected to swing into action now that the election was over and new government already in place”.