The former Super Eagles star, Daniel Amokachi has blamed football administrators in the country for the inability of stars in the local league to make the transition into the mainstream Super Eagles being managed by foreigners.

The Gernot Rohr managed Super Eagles competed at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, claiming the tournament’s bronze medal but Daniel Amokachi has faulted the decision to give room for only one home-based star – goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa – in the squad of 23.

“It has to do with the administrators because they are the ones that give the coaches coming to the country instructions on what to do, and conditions to work with,” Amokachi said.

The late Stephen Keshi who coached Nigeria to her last AFCON triumph in 2013 prosecuted that championship with six players from the Nigeria league: goalkeeper Chigozie Agbim, defenders Azubuike Egwueke, Godfrey Oboabona, midfielder Reuben Gabriel and forwards Ejike Uzoenyi and Sunday Mba.

Amokachi insists there is enough quality in the local league for any Super Eagles manager to tap from.

“I was blessed to work with the late Amodu Shuaibu, Austin Eguavoen and late Stephen Keshi, and I know their enthusiasm when it comes to the home-based players because they all came through the ranks.

“That’s the difference between them and those coming from outside. Most people coming from outside are not Nigerians, they are not passionate about the players playing at home, they are just here to do their job and get paid, not like our own who are passionate on developing the players back home.

“They know the talents that Nigerians possess, especially if you go deep; we have the quality that can help.

“In 2013, we practically won the AFCON with home-based players. They qualified us for the championship and won it for us.

“Four or five players from the Nigerian league were starting games and that says a lot about the coach.

“But everyone knows how these foreign coaches go about their job and you can’t blame them.

“We just keep hoping that the coaches will consider the players, especially the young ones coming from the home front, and let them get a chance in the team.

