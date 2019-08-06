Amnesty International and the complexity of activism

By Benjamin Angwe

I am constrained to lend my voice to the ongoing debate on the activities of Amnesty International in Nigeria. I must add that penning this article is borne out of genuine desire to see that the Nigeria of our dreams is manifest and without any form of distraction.

Amnesty International is not an organization any serious government should tolerate. Amnesty International is also not an organization, a well-meaning individual should identify with because, from all indications, their position as a human rights organization is questionable and filled with a high level of deceit.

I say the above with all sense of humility and patriotism with the quantum of information at my disposal on the real intent of Amnesty International in Nigeria. I would state in unambiguous terms that if urgent steps are not taken against the operations of Amnesty International in Nigeria, we would all have ourselves to blame in the long run.

This is the story of Amnesty International in Nigeria, and I am pained beyond words how we have allowed ourselves to be so fooled over the years by Amnesty International as an organization advocating for the respect for human rights.

Nigeria, as it stands, cannot afford any form of terrorism because we have had a fair share of it in big doses. We must admit that the impact of terrorism is still being felt in the country despite the substantial gains we have made in recent times. This was so because past administrations refused to act when necessary. They politicized the threats confronting the country and thought manna was going to fall from heaven.

How we have managed to pull through remains a mystery and an indication that God truly loves Nigeria. However, should the relevant authorities relent? The answer is a huge no. This is especially with the fact that this present administration swore to protect the Constitution of Nigeria as well as its people from foreign interest who do not means well for the country.

This much, I can say has been done, but there is still a lot more that has to be done in the quest to ensure that Nigeria does not in any way succumb to the whims and caprices of those vested interest that wish for our disintegration.

I believe that the first step to solving any problem is realizing that there is a problem and identifying it. Also, now that it has been established that Amnesty International is acting a dubious script against Nigeria, the relevant authorities must come all out and act. The facts are clear, and the motive has come in the open that threat posed by Amnesty International to the unity of Nigeria is real.

The fact is also clear that Amnesty International is working in cahoots with some external sources towards disintegrating Nigeria in the form of corporate terrorism. At this point, we do not need a soothsayer to tell us what to do because if we don’t act, then we would have ourselves to blame.

I won’t mince words in this regard for the expulsion of Amnesty International from Nigeria because the land must heal completely. Any government still tolerating Amnesty International can as well grant amnesty to Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorist because there is no difference between a militant terror group and a corporate terror group.

The Nigerian government must act and see to the expulsion of Amnesty International from Nigeria in the interest of the over 200 million Nigerians whose lives are threatened daily by the activities of Amnesty International.

That we are lucky to have realised on time the nefarious plot of Amnesty International in Nigeria is a plus, however, it would be a minus if the appropriate steps are not taken towards nipping the threat posed by Amnesty International in the mud. Nigeria must heal. A word is enough for the wise.

Angwe is a human rights activist based in Lagos.

