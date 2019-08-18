Amb Ebere asks Buhari to review IGP Suleiman Abba’s removal

Ambassador Eze N. Ebere has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to revisit the removal of former IGP Suleiman Abba who “former President Goodluck Jonathan angrily and illegally sacked for losing 2015 presidential election on the grounds that he went to welcome General Buhari at the airport”.

Ebere pleaded with the President to compensate the former top cop.

The Executive Director of Eze Ebere Foundation, who noted that he was the first elite to see Buhari goodwill that made him endorse his re-election ahead of the February 23, 2019 elections, said: “It will be very good to reward every good work done by any Nigerian, particularly former IGP Suleman Abba who is a very good man.

“His illegal sack brought a lot of gaps in the police and I believe this is one of the reasons we are experiencing the level of security challenges we are facing today in this country.

“Abba should have retired this year 2019. Now imagine how we have wasted the experience that would have helped to resolve our security challenges today”.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) National Life Patron disclosed his plan to collaborate with the leadership of NANS and the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) to engage universities, among other educational institutions, over continued students taking of their lives because of failed examinations.

Ebere spoke against the backdrop of the reported suicide of a student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife over failed examination.

The deceased was the latest in the strings of students’ suicides in recent times.

A copy of her academic records obtained from her portal page showed that she had many outstanding courses (carryovers).

“You can continue the next class and rewrite later. Why take your life”, the Life Patron told Sunday Vanguard.

“I will soon engage institutions in collaboration with NANS and NAPS to ensure that exams rewrite does not involve any form of cost.

“I was told while in school that school is for those who come to learn. So in learning process nothing is wrong when one fails exam, because it helps you to learn and gives you the chance to rewrite.

“Rewrite is not a problem that will make one to take precious God given life.

“If you take your life, you too may go to hell. My students, I am coming in partnership with NANS/NAPS leadership for sensitization”.

Vanguard