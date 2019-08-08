AMATAS BoT questions Anambra govt’s take over of its secretariat

The Board of Trustees, BoT, Amalgamated Markets Traders Association of Anambra State, AMATAS, the umbrella body of major markets in Anambra State, which was suspended by the state government and replaced with Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association, ASMATA, has questioned the legality of government’s action.

Chairman, AMATAS BoT, Chief Emma Udegbunam, while addressing newsmen yesterday, said the association was not formed or owned by the state government and not all the markets in Anambra State are members or have a stake in the association.

He said the BoT of AMATAS did not want to confront Anambra State government over the issue because of its relationship with Governor Willie Obiano and has therefore written a petition to South-East Markets Amalgamated Traders Association, SEMATA, against the Anambra State government over their suspension.

The AMATAS BoT, it will be recalled suspended the immediate past President-General of the association, Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, for allegedly hob-nobbing with the state government, which the BoT said prepared grounds for the government’s suspension of the body.

Chief Udegbunam addressed newsmen in company of AMATAS BoT Secretary, Chief Chuma Eruchalu and other members of the board.

Vanguard