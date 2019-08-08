By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE Obaship crisis over the installation of Amapetu of Mahin in Ilaje council area of Ondo State worsened, yesterday, as the Osuma Royal Family accused the state government of plans to install Prince Olusegun Akinyomi as the Amapetu despite the pendency of a suit in court.

The Osuma Royal Family in a suit filed by their counsel, Olusola Oke, yesterday, said the government planned to give the staff of office and instrument of appointment despite the assurance given by the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice that it would obey the rule of law.

The Royal House said it was its turn to produce the new monarch of the town and filed a suit to challenge the government’s action to violate their right.

The suit, which has Chief Thompson Adepiti, Yemi Saanumi, Chief Omolebi Adepiti and Folorunso Obebe as claimants, also has Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and Akinyomi as defendants.

The claimants, in their originating summons, sought for a declaration that it is wrong, improper and unlawful for the first to third being members and representatives of the State Executive Council of the state to have appointed Akinyomi as the Amapetu of Mahin Kingdom.

Also, the Royal Family said it is wrong for Akinyomi to present himself to be appointed as Amapetu of Mahin Kingdom in defiance of pending suit HOK/73/2018: High Chief Thompson Adepiti and three others versus High Chief Godwin Balogun and seven others.

The claimants sought “for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the State Government either by themselves or by their agents, assigns, privies, officers and/or anyone however called but acting for or at the instance of the defendants from further interfering with or engaging in any conduct or performing any duty that is capable of wrongfully, improperly and unlawfully interfering with the claimants suit HOK/73/2018: High Chief Thompson Adepiti and three others versus High Chief Godwin Balogun and seven others.”

