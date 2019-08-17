Alleged stashed loot: Court freezes 6 bank accounts linked to ex-Gov Yari

bank accounts

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, froze six separate bank accounts that were linked to the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulazeez Yari, following an ex-parte motion filed by the Federal Government.

The court, in a ruling delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, ordered interim forfeiture of funds that comprised of both foreign and local currencies which the Federal Government said was traced to the immediate past governor by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC.

While Naira and Dollar accounts in Zenith and Polaris Banks, respectively, were opened and operated in Yari’s name, the four other accounts were operated in the name of two firms: Kayatawa Nigeria Limited and B. T. Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited.

The court ordered that ex-Govenor Yari or anyone with vested interest in the accounts, must within 14 days, appear to show cause why the funds which the ICPC described as stashed loot, should not be permanently forfeited to the government.

It then directed the government to publish the interim order in a national daily, within the next seven days.

The court granted all the reliefs sought by the government in the motion ex-parte argued by ICPC’s lawyer, Mr. Osuobeni Akponimisingha.

Justice Taiwo then adjourned the matter till September 11.

Specifically the court granted prayers for: “An order of interim forfeiture of the sum of N12, 912, 848.68 (Twelve Million, Nine Hundred and Twelve Thousand, Eighty Hundred and Forty-Eight Naira, Sixty-Eight Kobo), being proceeds of some unlawful activity allegedly stashed in Zenith Bank Plc with account number: 1001381684 in the name of Abdulazeez Abubakar Yari.

“An order of interim forfeiture of the sum of $56, 056.75 (Fifty-six thousand, fifty-six Dollars, Seventy-five cents), being proceeds of some unlawful activity allegedly stashed in Polaris Bank with account number: 21 10000928 in the name of Abdulazeez Abubakar Yari.

“An order of interim forfeiture of the sum of N11, 159, 674.17 (Eleven Million, One Hundred and Fifty-Nine Thousand, Six Hundred and Seventy-Four Naira, Seventeen Kobo), being proceeds of some unlawful activity allegedly stashed in Zenith Bank Plc with account number: 1010757436 in the name of Kayatawa Nigeria Limited.

“An order of interim forfeiture of the sum of $301, 319 99 (Three hundred and one thousand, three hundred and nineteen Dollars, ninety-nine cents), being proceeds of some unlawful activity allegedly stashed in Zenith Bank Plc with account number: 5360050304 in the name of Kayatawa Nigeria Limited.

“An order of interim forfeiture of the sum of N217, 388.04 (Two Hundred and seventeen thousand, three hundred and eighty eight Naira, four Kobo), being proceeds of some unlawful activity allegedly stashed in Zenith Bank Plc with account number; 1012556798 in the name of B.T. Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited.

“An order of interim forfeiture of the sum of $311, 872.15 (Three Hundred and Eleven Thousand, Eight Hundred and Seventy-Two Dollars, fifteen cents), being proceeds of some unlawful activity allegedly stashed in Zenith Bank Plc with account number: 5364669609 in the name of B.T. Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited.

“An order restraining any person or persons, whether human, juristic or artificial, not to part with, deal with, deal in or otherwise dispose of such property or any part thereof the following accounts: Abdulazeez Abubakar yari-1001381684«, Kayatawa Nigeria Limited-1010757436 (Naira Account), Kayatawa Nigeria Limietd-5360050304 (Dollar Account), B.T. Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited-1012556798 (Naira Account) and B.T. Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited-5364669609, all domiciled with Zenith Bank Plc and Abdulazeez Abubakar yari 21 10000928, Polari Bank, pending the determination of the matter.

“An order of this Honourable Court directing Zenith Bank Plc to fix the alleged proceeds of crime in the aforesaid accounts in an interest- yielding account pending the Respondents show cause why the funds should not be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

