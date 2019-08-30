Alleged misappropriation of LG funds: Ekiti Assembly summons Fayose, others

…Orders EFCC to freeze Lere Olayinka’s account

By Dapo Akinrefon & Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI—THE Ekiti State House of Assembly, yesterday, summoned the former Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose to appear before the House Committee on Public Account over alleged misappropriation of local government funds while in office.

Also to appear before the Committee is the former chairman, Association of Local Government Chairmen ALGON, Mr. Dapo Olagunju; the former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Mr. Kola Kolade and the former 16 local government chairmen.

The decision of the Assembly followed the adoption of the recommendations of the Public Account Committee saddled by the House to investigate the allegation of misappropriation of local government funds by the past chairmen.

The Committee had earlier recommended the suspension of all the 16 local government chairmen but later reinstated eight of them.

Presenting his report, the Chairman of the Public Account Committee, Adegoke Olajide, said the remaining eight chairmen, who are on suspension, made a plea to the Assembly for the review of their indictment and possibly reinstatement.

He said the concerned chairmen, during an appearance before the committee, confessed to having diverted funds of the council on monthly basis to an account but said the action complied with the directive of the immediate past governor.

He said the chairmen, who provided documents to back up their allegations, claimed that the instruction to withdraw the council fund was often passed to them through the former ALGON chairman, Mr. Olagunju and the Commissioner for Local Government.

Another ally of the former governor, who was asked to appear before the committee, was his Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka.

The House also ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to freeze his account.

The decision of the house was reached at the plenary sitting after a motion moved by the lawmaker representing Ekiti Southwest Constituency (1), Mrs. Yemisi Ayokunle and seconded by Femi Akindele representing Irepodun Ifelodun Constituency (1).

While moving the motion, Mrs. Ayokunle alleged that Mr. Olayinka mismanaged the funds of Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State, BSES, where he served as Director-General thus subjecting the organization to serious debt.

She claimed that Olayinka purchased two cellphones at the sum of N430,000 and approved for himself a traveling allowance of N7million and hotel and lodging fees running to N14million.

She added that Olayinka, on many occasions, diverted funds meant for BSES to his account, number, hence the account should be frozen.

Deliberating on the issue members of the house unanimously condemned the action of Mr. Olyinka and supported the motion of Mrs. Ayokunle.

In his remarks, Speaker of the House, Mr. Funminiyi Afuye said the Assembly would continue to do its best at sanitizing the state and ensure prudence in the management of its resources.

He, thereby, summoned Olayinka, on a date to be communicated to him, while he also asking the anti-graft agency to freeze his account immediately.

Fayose won’t dignify an assembly of clowns—Olayinka

Reacting to the Assembly summon over alleged misappropriation of local government funds while in office, the former governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose said he will not dignify the lawmakers with his response.

In a statement by his Media Aide, Mr. Lere Olayinka, the former governor said: “Former Governor Ayo Fayose will not dignify an assembly of clowns who are under the total control of a governor, who is desperately in search of ways to cover his electoral thievery and failure to secure the acceptance of Ekiti people.

“If they have any evidence of financial impropriety against him (Fayose), they can ask the man, who used Short Message Service, SMS, to appoint them to invite EFCC operatives and accommodate them in the Government House as he has done on many occasions. As for us, we are moving on.”

