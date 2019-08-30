…We resisted Fayose’s ambush on Ekiti Assembly- Ekiti Speaker

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti-Former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose on Friday stormed the state House of Assembly, apparently to answer the summon of the House over alleged graft against him by the legislature.

The Assembly had on Thursday summoned the former governor, asking him to appear before the House Committee on Public account over allegation of embezzlement of state’s funds.

Speaking with newsmen at the Assembly Complex, Fayose said, “I got this by noon yesterday, and I called the speaker last night to confirm whether it was true and he confirmed. You know my style when the Economic and Financial Commission wanted me, I told them I’m here. So I have come to the state house of assembly to tell them I’m here and if you have questions, I’m here because clear conscience fears no accusation.

“If they have anything to ask, I am available. I let them know that I’m available and ready to answer their questions. So I drove down from Lagos to tell them that there is no hiding place for some of us, so, I am here and ready to give an account of my stewardship Fayose will not compromise standards.

Also read:

“I will not follow the multitude to sin. I want to believe that selective justice will not help our country. I have condemned severally anyone who says that in Nigeria when you come to the All Progressive Congress (APC) then you become a saint.

I’m telling you, I will never become a member of APC, I will never decamp. If I wanted a soft landing against my party, against my candidate, that would have happened in the past, I stood my ground during the election. So, that is impossible”, Fayose said

.We resisted Fayose’s ambush on Ekiti Assembly- Ekiti Speaker

But the Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly has disclosed that the former Governor of the State, Mr Ayo Fayose’s ambush to the House of Assembly complex was resisted because he came unannounced.

The Speaker in a press release signed by his Special Adviser, Akogun Tai Oguntayo, disclosed that after the resolution of the House of Assembly at the plenary yesterday inviting the former Governor to appear before the House, he called the Speaker to confirm if the report was true. The Speaker confirmed to Mr Fayose’s it was true and that was the end of the discussion.

The statement further disclosed that after Fayose’s phone call, the Speaker intimated two of the lawmakers of his conversion with the erstwhile governor.

“Just as the Speaker was settling down in his office this afternoon, Mr Fayose stormed his office with a retinue of pressmen led by his former media aide, Mr Lere Olayinka, who was equally wanted on another alleged fund stealing. The Speaker who was accompanied in his office by two other lawmakers immediately stopped the journalists from entering his office

“When Mr Fayose announced his readiness to the Speaker, he was told to go back and await the official invitation letter from the House of Assembly”.

Vanguard