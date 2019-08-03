All Africa Games: Nigerian athletes, officials risk missing events unless…

By Ben Efe

With only three weeks to the start of the 12th All Africa Games billed for Rabat, Morocco, Nigerian athletes and officials are faced with the possibility of missing the games.

This is because Moroccan embassy officials in Abuja have been overwhelmed by the volume of the Nigerian delegation. 750 athletes, coaches and government officials have been listed for visa application, which must be processed between now and August 15, just in time for the athletes to meet the opening ceremony on August 16.

To make matters worse it was gathered that the Moroccan embassy official in charge of issuing visas has taken a leave of absence and his replacement cannot cope with the huge number of applications that must be processed in two weeks.

“They only have one computer and it can process and print five visas in a day,” said a source with knowledge of the workings at the Moroccan embassy in Abuja. “There is no way they can do all that work in two weeks. In fact they just dumped two Ghana-Must-Go bags full of Nigerian passports at the embassy, officials at the embassy have no idea who is an athlete, coach, government officials or journalist.

“The embassy staff practically have to do night and day to meet up with the demand.”

Vanguard