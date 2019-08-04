Breaking News
All Africa Games: Foreign Affairs, NAPTIP set to scrutinize Nigeria’s 750 delegation

By Ben Efe

Nigeria’s 750 list of delegates to the 12th All Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco continues to generate outrage in Abuja.

Nigerian wrestlers ready for the All African Games

And the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person NAPTIP  will on Monday scrutinize the list before it could be sent to the Moroccan Embassy in Abuja for the entry visas to be processed and this might take days as the Games are billed to open on August 16.

It was gathered that the Moroccan Embassy have insisted that every name on the list must have to appear in person before they could be issued visas. On the other hand, NATIP is moving in to ascertain who is an athlete, coach, sports officials, journalists and other essential staff. “We want to prevent the situation whereby people are trafficked. And we don’t want the scenario that  played out during the FIFA 2018 World Cup to repeat itself.

“So many Nigerians who had nothing to do with the World Cup went to Russia and they were stranded.

“The list of the delegation must have to be scrutinized to ensure we don’t go and embarrass the country,” said a government source yesterday.

VANGUARD

