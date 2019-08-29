Albert Ohams: 35 years strokes of a master cartoonist

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The forthcoming exhibition of fifty pieces of masterpiece cartoons covering 35 years strokes of the master cartoonist, Alber Ohams, no doubt, promises to be a unique event only witnessed once in a long while.

The exhibition titled, “Albert Ohams: 35 Years Strokes of Master Cartoonist”, by the Cartoon Editor of the Sun Newspapers, holds to mark his birthday this year. The exhibition which opens at the Four Point by Sheraton hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, on 29th August, runs till 31st August 2019. The works vary from different political, social and economic issues captured in diverse styles and humorous imaginations. What makes his works unique is his ability to use humour to douse the high political intensity and depth of the topic.

When Albert Ohams joined the weekly Eagle Newspaper owned by Dr K.O Mbadiwe, in Aba, thirty-five years ago after leaving Bishop Shanahan College, Orlu, Imo State, little did he know the profession will be a lifetime career that would earn him a place in the cartoon industry today.

The Mgbidi, Imo State Born master cartoonist has since carved a niche for himself in the profession having won several media awards as editorial cartoonist of the year, the Nigerian Media Merit Award (NMMA), Diamond Award for Media Excellence (DAME), Wole Soyinka Investigative Award (WSIJ) BBC Budget Monitoring Best Cartoonist Award, Red Ribbon Award and others.

A HND graduate of Fine Art from Yaba College of technology, Ohams has worked with several media houses in the past including; Ikebe Super, Prime People and Vintage People, Quality Magazines and Champion Newspaper.

Dignitaries expected to grace the occasion include special guests in the likes of Dr. Chris Ngige and Prince Eze Madumere, former deputy Governor of Imo State; Ambassador Ayo Olukanni, Director General of NACCIMA, who are high profile admirers of the celebrated cartoonist.