YENAGOA—THE Campaign Organisation of the frontline aspirant for the governorship of Bayelsa State, Chief ‘Timi Alaibe, has announced the appointment of a former Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Peremobowei Ebebi as its Director General for the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, primaries slated for next month.

The Administrative Secretary of the ‘Timi Alaibe Campaign Organisation, Prof Seiyefa Brisibe, disclosed this in a statement yesterday, in Yenagoa.

He said: “By this appointment, Ebebi, who is a staunch member of the party and a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly , will lead a team of other dedicated members of the Campaign Organisation towards ensuring total victory for the aspirant on September 3, when the party’s 1, 400 delegates will meet to elect the PDP’s flag bearer in the gubernatorial election.

“ The appointment of the highly experienced and widely respected political leader is an added advantage to the organisation that has already positioned Alaibe as the choice of the delegates.

“Also appointed to run the campaign are the influential Senator Nimi Barigha-Amange as the Coordinator Bayelsa East senatorial district; former Chairman of PDP in Bayelsa State, Chief Rufus Abadi as the Campaign Coordinator in Bayelsa Central senatorial district; while Chief Kemi Prefa is the Campaign Coordinator in Bayelsa West senatorial district.”

“A top female politician and first female member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Mr Vivienne Ere, has been appointed the Campaign’s Woman Leader.

“She will be assisted by three other outstanding political women leaders who will lead the campaign in the three Senatorial Districts as Women Coordinators. They are Ms Tombra Atenakpa, Woman Coordinator Bayelsa West senatorial district, Madam Bridget Ogoi, Woman Coordinator Bayelsa Central senatorial district; and Sodaguo Festus-Omoni, Woman Coordinator Bayelsa East senatorial district. All the appointments take immediate effect.”

