Agric sector to be key component in ‘Next Level’ agenda – Nanono

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- THE new Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Nanono, Wednesday, promised to make the agricultural sector a key component in President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘Next Level’ agenda.

Nanono who gave the assurance along with the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mustapha Shekuri, during their maiden meeting with staff at the sector at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, said will be his major focus for the next four years.

According to him with the renewed vision and vigour the sector under the ‘Next Level’ drive would be a big player in job creation and economic prosperity, which Nigerians would feel the impact in a new dimension.

He said: “Agriculture is the largest employer of labour in Nigeria, if Nigeria gets agricultural policy right, the country may not only feed its citizens but the entire West African countries.

“We cannot do it alone but we need the support of all our staff and the achievement would be greater for the benefit of all Nigerians. Please, we are to double our effort and give our best.

“We understand there are challenges but we will see how they could be tackled as it concerns to staff and all stakeholders in the sector.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Mohammed Umar, pledged support and commitment to the success of the ministers’ success.

Umar also sought the cooperation of members of the labour union of the Ministry which he said was necessary for a peaceful working environment.

