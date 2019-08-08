students

By Elizabeth Adegbesan & Juliet Umeh

Aggrieved students again, yesterday, shut the Yola branch offices of DSTv, Stanbic Bank and others over xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

The students, who started the picketing of South African businesses in Adamawa State, said the picketing would be extended to MTN offices today.

Very early in the morning, the students first visited the DSTv office on Bank Road and then matched over to the Aliyu Mustapha Way where Stanbic Bank is located.

During the protest, they displayed placards of various inscriptions, such as y ‘We say no to xenophobia,’ ‘Why kill our citizens and loot their properties?’ ‘Enough of spiral silence,’ ‘Nigerian students can no longer keep quiet while South Africans kill Nigerians,’ among others.

At the Stanbic Bank, spokesman of the students, Danladi Jonah, who said the bank branch would remain shut throughout and yesterday as directed by their National Leader.

