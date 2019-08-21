Again, SGF Boss Mustapha takes oath of office

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—SECRETARY to the Government of the Federation SGF, Boss Mustapha on Wednesday took an oath of office.

The oath taking at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja administered by President Muhammadu Buhari, was the second time he was taking oath of office in the present administration.

He took over from the former SGF Babachi Lawal who was relieved of his position following the grass cutting money controversy, the money meant for the North East Development.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina announced that the Ministers-Designate will take their own oath of office in batches after the SGF.

Details later: