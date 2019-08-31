Again, APC NWC Shifts Bayelsa Guber Primary to September 3 and 4

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has again shifted its governorship primary election in Bayelsa state from August 31 to September 3 and 4.

Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, spokesman of the party said in a late Friday statement that the shift was in deference to to a court order.

“In deference to a court order, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted the date for the Bayelsa governorship primary to Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4, September, 2019”, he said.

Originally scheduled for Thursday, August 29, the party had first shifted the exercise to Saturday, August 31.

The APC hierarchy also announced its decision to adopt the direct method of primary election, saying its decision was informed by the request of the State chapter of the party and majority of party stakeholders in the state.

Vanguard