After ‘911’, ‘Idan’, Baddyoosha unleashes full EP ‘Street’

After setting a whole new vibes, rhythm and attitude on the street with two back-to-back singles, ‘911’ and ‘Idan’, Dubai-based Nigerian music maker and musician, Badmus Akeem O known better known as Baddyoosha goes for broke by unleashing a 8-track EP which has since its release on August 2, 2019 been pretty much defining the landscape of Nigerian street music.



911 which birthed on July 26, 2019 featured Qdot and Small Doctor and Idan which followed a week later had CDQ and Baddyoosha doing the ‘street’ thing in the most entertaining way to the delight of their fans.

The full EP tagged ‘Street’ which came on board as a final icing on the cake which Baddyoosha had deftly put together has eight tracks with each being mastered by different world class producers and directors.

The eight tracks on the EP include Angeli, featuring Baddyoosha and Lekwise; track 2 ‘Mama Africa’ features Baddyoosha and Qdot; Track 3 is ‘Idan’ with Baddyoosha and CDQ; Track 4 is Timbalowo 2 featuring Olamide and 9ice; Oritsefemi and Oladips jumped on Track titled ‘Good Vibes’; Track 6 has Reminisce and Baddyoosha and it’s titled ‘Ike’ ; Track 7 is ‘911’ featuring Small Doctor and Qdot while ‘Kabiti’ featuring Pasuma completes the fine line-up.

Tracks 14 and 6 was produced by Pjay. Superbrainbeats produced tracks 3,5 and 8 and track 7 byDrumphase. All the tracks were mixed and mastered by Pjay except 7 which was done by Drumphase.

The CEO of Ooosha Empire has demonstrated why is called ‘Daddy Street’ by assembling the finest street artistes for this job. Olamide, 9ice, Pasuma, Small Doctor, Reminisce, Oritse Femi, and others featured in the assemblage.

Vanguard