AFROBASKET 2019: Buhari hails D’Tigress for victory

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with national female basketball team, D’Tigress, for a highly impressive outing at the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2019 in Dakar, Senegal, that saw them coasting home to victory at the finals, winning the hosts, 60-55.

President Buhari congratulates the D’Tigress for a remarkably synergized play that enabled them to outpace and outplay all the teams at the tournament to retain the title they won in 2017, further consolidating their position as African champions with four titles.

The President commends the team for discipline, maturity and focus all through the tournament, and deliberateness in promoting the Nigerian flag and accompanying virtues of resilience, persistence and dogged pursuit until victory was achieved. President Buhari sends appreciation to all the officials and technical hands that guided the team to win the African title, urging them to remain focused in deploying such energy and talent in subsequent global tournaments. Vanguard